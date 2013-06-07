BRIEF-Nanjing Gaoke to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON, June 7 Royalty Pharma: * Royalty Pharma increases offer to acquire Elan * Increased offer, including CVR, potentially values Elan share at up to $15.50
if three CVR payment events occur * Offering upfront cash value of $4.9 billion for Tysabri royalty * Urges Elan stockholders to vote " against all" items on the agenda at the
Elan EGM * Will waive down acceptance threshold to 50% plus one share if all other
conditions to increased offer satisfied * Offer to lapse if theravance resolution or any of the other resolutions
approved by Elan investors at Elan EGM * Source text for Eikon:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results