July 25 Royal Wessanen :

* Annual financial report

* Q2 reported autonomous revenue growth (0.2)%, underlying autonomous revenue growth 4.0%

* Core brands grow 4.8% in Q2, driven by Bjorg, Zonnatura, Clipper and Kallø

* H1 2014 EBITE increased to eur19.1 million in seasonally strongest half of year

* Although we expect second half of year to be loss making, abc is on track to be profitable in 2014