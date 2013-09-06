* U.S. non-farm payrolls data below expectations
* Bund yields fall back below 2 percent
* Markets still expect Fed to trim stimulus in Sept.
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 6 Benchmark German Bund yields fell
sharply on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. jobs report made
investors more cautious about their bets that the Federal
Reserve will start trimming stimulus this month.
Non-farm payrolls increased 169,000 last month, compared
with expectations in a Reuters poll of 180,000.
Ten-year yields posted their biggest daily fall since
February, but the move only reversed Thursday's rise driven by
an improving economic outlook and by the lack of European
Central Bank action against rising market rates.
Analysts said this suggested the market still broadly
expected a Fed move in September, only with less conviction.
"The market reaction reflects a little more uncertainty
about tapering in September, but generally the market is still
expecting the Fed to move this month," Investec chief economist
Philip Shaw said.
Bund yields fell 9 basis points to 1.945
percent, having risen to a 1-1/2 high of 2.059 percent at the
start of the session. They were still roughly 10 basis points
higher on the week.
Bund futures closed 106 ticks higher at 137.69.
Some in the market had been looking to the European Central
Bank's policy meeting on Thursday for hints of imminent action
to back up the central bank's verbal efforts to counter upward
pressure on money market rates from the Fed's policy shift.
Bond markets shrugged off ECB President Mario Draghi's
affirmation that the bank would keep monetary policy
accommodative for a long time. He also said risks to the economy
remained to the downside.
"The ECB has lost control of the long-end of the curve,
which is in the hands of the Fed at the moment," said Gianluca
Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise
Brokers.
SPAIN OUTPERFORMS ITALY
Spanish 10-year bonds, having shaken off supply pressures
after a smooth debt auction on Thursday, saw their yields
dropping 8 bps to 4.53 percent, extending their
outperformance of Italian equivalents.
The 10-year Spanish yield premium over Italy got very close
to zero on Friday, the lowest in 1-1/2 years, as rising
political tensions in Rome weighed on bonds issued by the euro
zone's third biggest economy.
"There's an overriding feeling in the market that you have
to be long Spain and short Italy," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said.
An ally of Silvio Berlusconi said the former premier had
prepared a message that could announce a decision to bring down
the country's ruling coalition if lawmakers voted to boot him
out of the Senate.
Berlusconi's allies have raised the stakes for Prime
Minister Enrico Letta's government ahead of a meeting on Monday
of a special Senate committee that will vote on whether to strip
him of his parliamentary seat after a conviction for tax fraud.
"The Berlusconi situation is difficult to tell. The range of
possible outcomes is huge," Investec's Shaw said.