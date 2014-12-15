LONDON Dec 15 U.S. interdealer broker BGC
Partners has struck a deal to buy the UK assets of
rival RP Martin, BGC Partners said in a statement on Monday.
BGC said it also planned to acquire RP Martin's other
businesses based in Sweden and the Netherlands in 2015.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed. RP Martin
declined to comment on the transaction.
BGC said RP Martin, which employs around 170 brokers in
offices in Britain, Sweden and the Netherlands, generated
unaudited revenues in excess of $50 million in the financial
year ending Sept. 30.
"BGC expects the transaction to be immediately accretive and
to boost its European (interest) rates and foreign exchange
platforms," BGC said.
RP Martin was recently fined $2.3 million by British and
U.S. regulators over allegations its traders manipulated
benchmark interest rate London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Though not among the big five interdealer brokers -- ICAP
, Tullett Prebon, GFI Group, Tradition
and BGC -- RP Martin is a well-known name in the
industry, particularly for broking European interest rates and
foreign exchange products.
Like its competitors, which make money by matching buyers
and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, it has been hit by
new regulations forcing its traditional investment banking
clients to reduce risky trading activities, as well as efforts
to push more derivatives trading onto electronic platforms to
make the market more open and safer.
That structural change has triggered consolidation in the
industry. Tullett recently bought oil broker PVM, while BGC is
also pursuing a takeover of GFI.
(1 US dollar = 0.6361 British pound)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)