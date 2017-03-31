Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow delivers British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters beat UK and world media on Wednesday by being first to report (here) one of the year’s most hotly anticipated news events – the moment when the UK’s letter notifying the European Union of its intention to leave the bloc was finally delivered to European Council President Donald Tusk by the British ambassador to the EU.

Reuters was almost a minute ahead of its closest competitor with the news and had published a full story (here) before some competitors had even reported that the letter had been delivered.

The scoop was the result of close collaboration between Reuters reporters and Reuters Pictures chief Brussels photographer Yves Herman, who was in the room when Tusk received the letter from Britain’s permanent representative to the EU Tim Barrow.

