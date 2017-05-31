In a memo to staff on Tuesday, Reuters Digital Executive Editor Dan Colarusso announced the appointment of John Hyland as global executive editor of Reuters TV. Read more below:

I am very pleased to announce that John Hyland is joining ReutersTV as its Global Executive Producer.

In this role he'll be responsible for ReutersTV programming and USVO and NVO video production around the world, working closely with our outstanding team of senior producers. John, who will be based in London, fills the role that was vacated when Jo Webster became Managing Editor for Strategy and Operations in EMEA. He’ll be starting June 5.

John was head of Editorial and Digital at Sky Entertainment until 2015, where he supervised content planning and ran the production team, in addition to leading the relaunch of six websites for the company. In that role, he also worked closely with the product and sales parts of the business.

In his other roles, he's been a senior editor on web platforms at Sky News and News Corp. and an Executive Producer at Sky News in London and Brussels. Most recently he's been running his own shop centered around digital editorial projects for brands in Europe.

When he's not traveling to France or working with clients, you can find him cooking, cycling or maybe sitting in a theater, a venue familiar to him from a misspent youth touring France with a Shakespeare company. He also has once been seen enjoying himself at a Taylor Swift concert.

Please join me in welcoming John to Reuters and wishing him the best of luck.

Best,Dan

