More than 35 business and financial leaders joined Reuters journalists in New York, Singapore, London and other locations this week for the Global Investment Outlook Summit. Executives provided thoughts on 2017 outlook and laid out their predictions for global equity, currency and fixed-income markets and the economic and administrative policies that may help drive their performance.

Some highlights:

--Activist investor Carl Icahn said he had attended a luncheon in the Hamptons in New York every summer for the past decade, and that an investor could have made a fortune by betting against what the billionaires at the luncheon speculated would happen to the stock market in the following year. here

--Shares of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp slid 5 percent on Wednesday, after Icahn told Reuters that Icahn Enterprise LP is considering pulling its $9.25 per share offer for the company. here

--Franklin Templeton portfolio manager David Zahn said euro zone government bonds were starting to look attractive again after a concerted sell-off that has seen the region's benchmark German bond yield spike 50 basis points over six weeks. here

--Dawn Fitzpatrick of UBS Asset Management said the Federal Reserve would likely raise interest rates next month and only twice next year, while Steven Tananbaum of GoldenTree Asset Management said European corporate bonds were relatively unattractive. here

--Gregory Peters, senior investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income, who helps oversee $681 billion of assets, said the next Treasury Secretary during Trump's presidency would take on a more crucial role for financial markets than current Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew. here

--Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of Omega Advisors, said that inflation was not a risk to the U.S. equity market, which he sees gaining 6-8 percent next year. He said inflation was mostly a function of tightness in product and labor markets, both conditions of which were not currently present. here

