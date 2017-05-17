In a memo to staff on Wednesday, Americas Regional Editor Kevin Krolicki announced a number of staff moves in Latin America. Read more below:

I am pleased to announce three appointments to editorial leadership roles in Latin America.

First, I’m delighted to announce Dan Flynn has been named Latin America editor, effective immediately. He will report to me and remain based in Brazil.

Frank Jack Daniel will become our new bureau chief for Mexico and Central America and will

report to Dan.

Finally, Paulo Prada will move into the newly created role of Latin America Enterprise Editor and move to Mexico City where he will help steer our most ambitious coverage across the region. Paulo will also report to Dan and work closely with the enterprise team run by Mike Williams in New York.

In addition to Frank Jack and Paulo, Dan’s Latin America leadership team will include Caroline Stauffer, South Latin America bureau brief; Andy Cawthorne, Andean Region bureau chief; Maria Pia Sica Palermo, editor of the Portuguese language service; Pablo Garibian, editor of the Spanish language service; and a new Brazil bureau chief, to be named.

Dan Flynn

For the past year and a half, Dan has run our coverage of Latin America’s largest economy during a turbulent period that saw Rio de Janeiro host the region’s first Olympic Games in the midst of a presidential impeachment. During his tenure in Brazil and over his career at Reuters, Dan has shown an ability to organize reporting and teams around the stories that matter most. I’m confident his collegial leadership style and strong advocacy for the opportunities for Reuters in Latin America will help us steer a winning coverage strategy.

Dan has interesting ideas about how we can deepen our coverage of companies in Latin America – including the multinationals that operate there – and for how we can build on the teamwork between our colleagues who report in Spanish and Portuguese and those writing for our global clients. I know he is excited to get started.

Brad Haynes will serve as bureau chief in Brazil on an interim basis. We expect to start the search for a permanent replacement shortly.

Dan started his Reuters career in 1998, reporting on the birth of Hugo Chavez’s “Bolivarian Revolution” in Venezuela. Since then, he has had postings in Spain, Greece, Italy, France and West Africa.

Frank Jack Daniel

Frank Jack has spent last year as a chief correspondent, with responsibility for Mexico’s enterprise file and coverage of the Caribbean. This year he has served as acting bureau chief in Mexico at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up the global interest in issues like NAFTA, immigration and crime.

Frank Jack’s Reuters career started 13 years ago as a stringer in Guatemala, followed by a stint in Mexico covering commodities and politics during the first run at the presidency by leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will compete in the presidential election again in 2018. Since then he has had postings in Venezuela and India.

We expect to post for another senior editorial role in Mexico shortly.

Paulo Prada

In his new role, Paulo will help develop investigative and explanatory reporting across Latin America. We have a motivated and talented team of journalists in the region and have shown we can connect the dots and tell exclusive and deeply reported stories that demand attention, as we have, for example, in chronicling the decline of Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA.

The addition of an editor focused on those opportunities will help us deliver more of those kinds of stories and ensure that reporters and other editors in the region have a full-time partner and mentor in that effort.

Paulo has been a senior correspondent for Reuters in Rio de Janeiro since 2012. Paulo was the first journalist to chronicle how Brazil’s government encouraged a rebound in Amazon deforestation, how the country’s fabled economic boom was failing the working class it was supposed to empower, and how the meteoric success of Brazilian farmers enabled a reliance on pesticides banned in other countries. Before joining Reuters, Paulo worked at the Wall Street Journal in the U.S., South America, and Europe, where his front-page coverage of the housing crisis in Spain was part of a group named finalist for the 2011 Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting. Paulo will soon relocate with his wife and two daughters to Mexico City.

Finally, I would like to thank Christian Plumb, our Latin America business editor, for helping to steer coverage of the region over the past four months. Christian will remain central to the leadership from the region and work closely with Dan, Frank Jack, Paulo and reporters across Latin America.

Please join me in congratulating Dan, Frank Jack and Paulo. Please also take them your ideas on how we can do better together.

Finally, please stay tuned for the postings we will have for senior roles in Brazil and Mexico and help us ensure we’re doing everything we can to identify the deepest and most diverse pool of talent we can.

Best, Kevin

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

