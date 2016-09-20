Reuters has gathered some of the world’s top leaders to speak at Newsmakers during United Nations General Assembly week. Reuters will host former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Tony Blair; Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe; and President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, for three separate Newsmaker sessions this week.

On Tuesday, September 20, Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will talk with Sir Harold Evans, Reuters Editor-at-Large, about Brexit, the rise of populism in the U.S. and UK and challenges of globalization.

On Wednesday morning, September 21, Reuters will host Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe for a conversation with Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler. The discussion will focus on Japan’s economy and the government’s economic reform agenda. It will be preceded by a conversation between Kevin Krolicki, Reuters Regional Editor, Americas, and Daniel Loeb, CEO Third Point LLC.

On Wednesday afternoon, September 21, President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia will join Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler to discuss issues surrounding a post-conflict Colombia. The conversation will focus on Colombia’s future plans for economic growth, foreign investment and peace building.

We invite you to follow along with the livestreams on live.reuters.com and follow on Twitter with the hashtag #ReutersLive.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]