This week, Reuters announced two staff changes. Joanna Webster has been named Managing Editor for Strategy and Operations in EMEA and Scott Malone has been named Bureau Chief in Boston.

Read more below:

Comrades,

It gives me great pleasure to announce Joanna Webster as the Managing Editor for Strategy and Operations in EMEA.

In January, I wrote to you about the challenges we face balancing the immediate demands of news with the kind of longer term thinking and planning that we need to keep us thriving. We are adopting a new regional leadership model to strengthen our ability to stay competitive. That model is already showing early success in the other two regions. The main change is the introduction of two managing editor roles, reporting to me, one for News – which we will announce in the next few weeks – and one for Strategy and Operations.

In her new role, Jo will be responsible for ensuring we deliver on our commitment to operate more effectively. She will work closely with the Managing Editor for News and me to set and implement news strategy for the region, and to ensure our coverage and newsroom serve our customers and readers. Jo will also work with other key managers on a range of important issues including budgets, speed, staff security, staff training, multimedia and our commitment to diversity. She will begin her new role in late March.

As many of you know, Jo has played a key role in making Reuters TV such a huge success. In that role she has led a global team of video journalists and technical staff to produce the stories that appear on our television app. Launched in February 2015, Reuters TV now reaches more than 1 million unique viewers a month.

Before working on Reuters TV, Jo was Editor-in-Charge of Reuters Digital Video in EMEA. In that role she helped set the editorial agenda for Reuters Insider and worked on key syndication deals. Prior to joining Reuters, Jo worked as a producer at CNBC, a position that gave her a front row seat to the 2007 financial crisis.

Jo is a keen runner and qualified hatha yoga instructor, teaching regularly in the South Colonnade office canteen.

Please join me in congratulating Jo.

Yours sincerely,

Simon Robinson

Editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Dear all,

I am delighted to announce that Scott Malone is appointed Boston Bureau Chief, in addition to his responsibilities as General News Editor-In-Charge for the Northeastern United States.

Scott joined Reuters in 2005, first on the stocks desk in New York and later covering initial public offerings on the M&A team before moving to Boston in 2006, initially focusing on heavy U.S. manufacturers including General Electric Co and United Technologies and serving as team leader for industrial coverage.

He joined general news as an EIC in 2013, successfully running stories such as the Boston Marathon bombing and its aftermath, the "Whitey" Bulger trial, race riots in Ferguson and Baltimore, and Pope Francis' historic first visit to the United States. He has acted as interim Boston Bureau chief since last year.

Scott has interviewed newsmakers as diverse as Albanian Prime Minster Edi Rama, former U.S. Energy Secretary Sam Bodman and chart-topping rockers Aerosmith and reported from locations from the ice-covered top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire to storm-swept levees in New Orleans to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He lives in Boston with his wife, daughter, two dogs and two cats.

Scott will continue to report to me.

Please join me in congratulating Scott for his expanded role.

All the best,

Dina Kyriakidou Contini

Editor, U.S. General News

