Dec 15 RPC Group Plc said it would buy
privately held European storage solutions company ESE World B.V.
for about 262.5 million euro ($274.84 million) as the British
packaging company continues its acquisition streak.
* RPC said it would buy ESE World from Stirling Square
Capital Partners to strengthen its materials handling business.
The British firm said it would fund the acquisition through an
existing debt facility.
* RPC is among the leaders in the European packaging
industry, which has been going through a phase of consolidation,
and has been on an acquisition spree of its own.
* The company had said on Nov. 30 that it had committed
about 155 million pounds ($194.32 million) to buy four more
companies.
* Revenue and synergies from its acquisitions so far helped
the company post a 53 percent rise in its first half revenue.
