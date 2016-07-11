Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
July 11 Packaging maker RPC Group Plc said adjusted operating profit at constant currency for the first quarter was ahead of its expectations, helped by higher sales volumes as well as synergies from its deal to buy Global Closure Systems.
RPC said its results for the April-June period were also helped by the weaker pound, as about 75 percent of its revenue is generated outside the UK.
"The weakening of sterling enhances the competitiveness of the UK operations due to the higher cost of imports from mainland Europe," Chief Executive Pim Vervaat said in a statement. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.