Sept 28 Plastic packaging maker RPC Group Plc said it expects a higher operating profit for the first half, helped by growth in higher-margin products like coffee capsules and benefits from the company's Superfos acquisition.

RPC, which makes jars for Sun-Pat peanut butter, Heinz Beanz and Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsules, said lower costs and a smaller impact from the time lag in passing on polymer prices to customers would also help results.

However, the company said it expects first-half revenue as reported in pounds to be lower compared to a year earlier, mainly due to the pound's strengthening against euro.

Mainland Europe contributed about 79 percent to RPC's revenue in fiscal 2012 and a major chunk of the company's revenue is recorded in euros.

The company also said its withdrawal from the loss making automotive components business in Germany and vending cups business in mainland Europe was now complete.

Shares in the company, closed at 434.9 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen 21 percent so far this year.