Oct 2 Plastic packaging maker RPC Group Plc said Ron Marsh, its chief executive of 19 years, would retire on Oct. 1, 2013.

RPC, which makes jars for Sun-Pat peanut butter, Heinz Beanz and Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsules, said finance director Pim Vervaat will replace him.

RPC shares were down marginally at 426.35 pence at 0345 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.