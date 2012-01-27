* Expects higher Q3 revenue, operating profit

* To exit automotive, vending cups businesses

Jan 27 RPC Group forecast higher third-quarter adjusted pretax profit, driven by the Superfos acquisition and strong sales of its pharmaceutical devices and coffee capsules, and the plastic-packaging supplier said it would exit its loss-making automotive and vending businesses.

The British company said it would either sell or close the automotive components business in Germany and vending cups business in Western Europe, excluding the UK, by end of 2012. These segments contributed about 16 million pounds a year.

The company had reported a pretax profit of 34.6 million pounds on revenue of 819.2 million pounds for financial year 2011.

RPC said it expects to realise 9 million pounds of cost savings for financial year 2012 from the closure of its Runcorn site and the subsequent transfer of business to other sites.

The company, whose customers include Unilever , Kraft Foods Inc and Nestle, also expects revenue and operating profit for the October-December quarter to rise.

The FTSE-250 company's shares, which acquired European peer Superfos in 2010, were down 1 percent at 385 pence at 0810 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 42 percent in value in the last one year.