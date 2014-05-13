May 13 RP Martin, the British interdealer
broker, will be fined about 1 million pounds ($1.68 million)
after it agreed to a settlement with the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) for its role in the manipulation of crucial
interbank borrowing rates, a source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
The brokerage house was spared a larger penalty because a
larger fine would leave the group unable to remain in business
according to Sky news, which reported the story earlier.
The fine imposed by the FCA is expected to announced later
this week and would be by far the smallest levied on any of the
firms so far found culpable in the Libor-rigging conspiracy.
The British interdealer broker had become involved in the
Libor fixing investigation after two of its employees were
arrested in December 2012.
Even though the two brokers arrested were later released, he
firm suspended its chief executive and a director in May 2013.
Interdealer brokers had become the focus for investigations
by authorities probing the alleged fixing of Libor rates because
of the role they play in matching buyers and sellers of
securities, for which they charge a fee.
Prosecutors and regulators across Europe, the United States,
Canada and Japan had been investigating how traders attempted to
rig key interbank lending rates such as Libor, the London
interbank offered rate, which is used as the basis for pricing
trillions of dollars of financial contracts ranging from complex
derivatives to home loans.
The FCA and RP Martin declined to comment.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds)
