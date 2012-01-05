* Q2 adj EPS $0.37 vs est $0.39

* Q2 rev rises 10.9 pct to $916.1

* Shares down 8 pct

Jan 5 Coatings and sealants maker RPM International Inc said acquisition-related costs will hurt a seasonally weak third quarter, sending its shares down 8 percent.

The Medina, Ohio-based company's shares were down 6 percent at $23.53 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock fell to $22.97 earlier in the session.

"RPM's third quarter ... is historically a seasonal low. This year's obviously no exception," a company executive said on a call with analysts.

The executive said he expects a strong finish to its 2012 fiscal year helped by improving economic conditions in North America, some raw material relief and completed acquisitions.

During the second quarter, the company acquired Legends Brands group of companies, which provide equipment for water and fire damage restoration, and Groupo P&V group of companies, which provides passive fire protection products.

For the full year, the company expects sales growth of 8 percent to 10 percent and growth in earnings per share of 10 percent to 15 percent.

For the third quarter, analysts on average were expecting earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $722.43 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RPM's second-quarter profit missed market estimates hurt by higher raw material costs.