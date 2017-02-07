Feb 7 RPMI on Tuesday appointed Julian Cripps as
managing director of its investment business and as head of RPMI
Railpen, a British investment management firm for trustees of
the Railways Pension Scheme.
Cripps joined RPMI in 2015 as chief operating officer of
investments from River and Mercantile Asset Management Plc. He
had also been named as an executive director of the firm.
RPMI also said Richard Jones had joined its board. Jones is
a director of RPMI's parent, the Railways Pension Trustee Co Ltd
(RPTCL).
John Chilman, group pensions director at FirstGroup Plc
and chair of RPTCL, joined the board of RPMI Railpen.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)