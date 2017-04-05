Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 RPMI Railpen, a British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk director within its investment business.
Mitchell, who has previously held senior roles at banks including BNP Paribas and NatWest Bank, will report to Julian Cripps, the managing director of Railpen's investment business. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)