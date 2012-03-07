* FY adj pretax profit 50.8 mln stg vs 48 mln stg yr ago

* Revenue up 14 pct to 528.7 mln stg

* Raises total dividend by 15 pct to 5.56p

March 7 RPS Group's full-year results topped analysts' expectations, and the British engineering consultancy said it expected 2012 growth to be fueled by acquisitions and exposure to global energy markets.

The company derived more than 70 percent of its underlying profit from outside Europe and made five acquisitions during the year to bolster its presence in international markets.

Pretax profit for the year was 50.8 million pounds, beating analysts' estimates of 50.3 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which provides advice on subjects ranging from the exploration of energy to environment management, said January-December revenue rose 15 percent to 528.7 million pounds.

Despite continuing economic uncertainty, the FTSE-250 company said it would look for growth opportunities both organically and through further acquisitions.

RPS expanded its presence in the United States through the acquisition of Espey Consultants and Applied Science Associates, an oceanographic consulting firm.

The company raised final dividend to 2.9 pence, taking the total dividend to 5.56 pence, up 15 percent from last year.

RPS shares, which have gained more than 20 percent since the company said last November that it was on-track to deliver a strong second-half performance, were trading down 1.9 percent at 217 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0806 GMT.