July 13 (Reuters) - Techem AG:

* For FY 2016/2017, sales amounted to eur 782.7 million, 5.1 percent higher than last year

* FY investment volume rose to around eur 129.4 million ‍​

* FY adjusted EBITDA eur 319.9 million‍​

* For FY, energy contracting division generated sales of eur 89.5 million, lower than in previous financial year