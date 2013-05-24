* Ifo index picks up more than expected in May
* Private consumption drove Q1 economic growth
* Consumers also likely to support weak expansion this year
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, May 24 German business morale improved
far more than expected in May, rebounding after two months of
falls and suggesting Europe's largest economy is slowly picking
up speed after a sluggish first quarter.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business
climate index, based on a survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to
105.7 in May from 104.4 in April. The data beat a median
forecast of 104.5 in a Reuters poll of 40 economists.
It prompted German Bund futures to pare gains and
sent the euro to a session high, though analysts said the
recovery did not look strong enough to help drag Germany's euro
zone neighbours out of recession.
Underscoring how private consumption in particular is
fuelling domestic growth, a separate survey showed German
consumers feeling more inclined to spend than at any point since
September 2007.
"Business sentiment is recovering, consumer sentiment is
picking up and Germany has been spared a double dip recession by
the skin of its teeth," said David Brown at New View Economics.
"The German economy may be out of casualty ...but a return
to fuller health still needs a lot more care."
The economy, which grew strongly during the early years of
the euro zone crisis but lost momentum last year, has not yet
featured prominently in campaigning for September's national
election.
But if conditions worsen significantly, it could become a
headache for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she seeks a third term
in office.
Her cabinet forecasts an expansion of 0.5 percent this year,
but quarterly growth was just 0.1 percent in the first three
months, Statistics Office data showed earlier on Friday.
Robust private consumption compensated for declines in both
exports and investment, the office said.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe expected the German economy to
grow significantly more in the second quarter, saying
construction activity, which was subdued during an extremely
harsh winter, picked up "immensely" in May.
CONSUMERS TO THE RESCUE?
Private consumption added 0.4 percentage points to first
quarter GDP, while gross capital investment deducted 0.3 points.
Foreign trade added 0.1 points as exports fell but imports
dropped even more rapidly.
Confirming the growing importance of private consumption for
the economy, market research group GfK said its forward-looking
consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000
Germans, rose for the sixth straight month.
"Germany's consumers ride to the rescue," said Christian
Schulz, economist at Berenberg Bank.
A more sanguine Carsten Brzeski at ING said Germans would
still not "become a bunch of shopaholics" and spend wildly.
"This means ... this morning's data also hold an
inconvenient truth ...without its exports, the German economy is
currently only like a sports car without sixth gear," he said.
Suggesting even private consumption cannot be relied on for
solid growth, a finance ministry report released on Friday
showed that, while the tax take rose 0.4 percent on the year in
April, sales tax dropped by 7.3 percent.
Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics added that the Ifo
index had "long painted an overly optimistic picture of the
German economy" and Markit's purchasing managers' survey (PMI)
released on Thursday suggested it was contracting.
"Accordingly, we still expect only a modest pick-up in
German GDP growth which will not be strong enough to ensure a
recovery in the euro zone as a whole," McKeown said.
Nonetheless Germany is outperforming other euro zone
countries, and recent data showed its industrial output and
orders, as well as imports and exports, rose in March.