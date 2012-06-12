* Swiss gov't (SECO) up 2012 growth view to 1.4 pct from 0.8
By Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, June 12 The Swiss government raised its
2012 growth forecast on Tuesday, saying robust domestic demand
was helping to offset the ill effects of the strong franc on
exports, though a worsening of the euro zone crisis had the
potential to hamper momentum.
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) now
sees growth of 1.4 percent for 2012, up from a March forecast of
0.8 percent. It sees inflation at -0.4 percent this year,
unchanged from its earlier forecast.
"The positive growth forecasts for the Swiss economy are
significantly dependent upon the assumption that European
economic policy is successful in preventing an uncontrolled
proliferation of the crisis into a widespread banking and
financial crisis", it said.
The Swiss National Bank - which holds its quarterly monetary
policy meeting on Thursday - is also expected to lift its growth
forecast from "nearly 1 percent" as the cap it imposed on the
safe-haven franc last September helps shield the economy.
Switzerland earns every second franc abroad, and the strong
value of the currency is hampering trade and eroding exporter's
margins. Nevertheless, thanks in part to strong consumption at
home, national output expanded a more than expected 2 percent in
the first three months of this year.
Tuesday's upward revision was due chiefly to good
performance of the economy in late 2011 and early 2012, the SECO
said, and did not signal a more optimistic assessment of the
economy's prospects.
A severe recession in the euro zone would have a knock-on
effect for Switzerland, the SECO also said.
SNB EYED
The Swiss government's revision for this year comes after
other economists - including those surveyed by the KOF economic
institute - also lifted their forecasts for growth in 2012.
According to a Reuters poll of economists, the SNB is likely
to revise its growth view for 2012 to 1.3 percent. It is also
expected to reaffirm its commitment to the cap on the franc of
1.20 per euro it imposed to ward off recession.
The economy's strong showing so far this year - which the
SECO said was due in part to the cap giving firms more security
- also makes the SNB's limit potentially harder to defend as it
undermines the central bank's justification for the policy.
And with a question mark hanging over Greece's future in the
euro - Athens holds national polls at the weekend that may
determine its future in the currency bloc - the SNB has had to
intervene heavily of late to defend its line in the sand.
The International Monetary Fund has said the cap on the
strong franc is appropriate while growth and deflation risks
remain, but that the SNB should allow the currency to float
freely again when the economy stabilises.
With the euro zone crisis showing no signs of abating, the
central bank has also repeatedly warned it will take further
measures if the economic outlook sours.
Even though many economists and some leading indicators have
become more upbeat on the prospects for the economy, not all
data is painting a rosy picture: Data showed manufacturing
activity fell to a three-year low in May
The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest destination for
exports, and the SECO said the sector would not emerge from the
crisis unscathed.
"The latest deterioration in Europe poses a serious risk to
the further development," it said.
The SECO adjusted its GDP forecast for 2013 down slightly,
to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent. It raised its 2013 inflation
view a notch, however, to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent.
The SECO's forecasts were based on GDP in the euro zone
contracting 0.4 percent this year and growing only 0.7 percent
in 2013.