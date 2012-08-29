BRUSSELS Aug 29 The European Union urged
Ukraine to reform its judicial system on Wednesday after former
Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko lost her appeal against an abuse
of office conviction and another leading opposition figure was
jailed earlier this month.
"We stress the importance for the Ukrainian authorities to
take concrete steps to address the systemic problems of the
judiciary," said Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton.
"These should also redress the effects of selective justice,
including in the cases of Mrs. Tymoshenko, Mr. Lutsenko and
others, and prevent such failures from occurring again," he said
referring to Yuri Lutsenko, who was sentenced to two years in
prison on Aug 17.