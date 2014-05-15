(Company corrects dividend percentage rise to 5 percent from 3 percent)

May 15 Vedanta Resources Plc :

* Revenue of $12.9 billion

* Final dividend of 39 cents per share, up 5 percent (not 3 percent)

* EBITDA of $4.5 billion; EBITDA margin of 45 pct; revenue of $12.9 billion

* Key priorities for coming year is to improve operating performance at KCM, restart iron ore mining, improving capacity utilisation at aluminium and power and improvement in safety performance

* Remain focused on stated strategic priorities of ramping up production across portfolio and to deleverage balance sheet