BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Q4 operating margin at 25.7 pct
* Says March quarter gross employee addition of 20,093 employees
(Company corrects dividend percentage rise to 5 percent from 3 percent)
May 15 Vedanta Resources Plc :
* Revenue of $12.9 billion
* Final dividend of 39 cents per share, up 5 percent (not 3 percent)
* EBITDA of $4.5 billion; EBITDA margin of 45 pct; revenue of $12.9 billion
* Key priorities for coming year is to improve operating performance at KCM, restart iron ore mining, improving capacity utilisation at aluminium and power and improvement in safety performance
* Remain focused on stated strategic priorities of ramping up production across portfolio and to deleverage balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - March quarter net profit 98.2 million rupees