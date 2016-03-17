March 17 A shareholder of patent services provider <RPX Corp.> plans to nominate three directors for the company's board, after talks with RPX's CEO failed to head off a proxy fight.

Mangrove Partners, which says it is RPX's fifth largest shareholder, said in a letter on Thursday that the company has not spent its money wisely and that its core business is slowing.

"Instead of returning cash to shareholders, the Company has hoarded cash and made expensive acquisitions," Mangrove said in its letter, signed by founder Nathaniel August, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters. The letter also lists several concerns the hedge fund has regarding the company's corporate governance.

Shares of RPX are down around 50 percent since it debuted on the Nasdaq in May 2011.

