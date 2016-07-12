(Removes superfluous attribution in paragraph 4)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 11 Xerox Corp, which is on track to
split into two companies by the end of the year, has been in
talks to acquire financial printing firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co
, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The companies still have significant issues to negotiate and
a deal is not imminent, according to one of the people, who
asked not to be named because the matter is private.
Neither company returned requests for comment.
Bloomberg, which first reported the talks on Monday, said
that Xerox would look to acquire RR Donnelley, and then merge
parts of it within the two newly created companies Xerox is
forming.
Xerox, best known for its photocopying technology and early
contributions to the development of personal computing, said in
January that it will separate into a document technology
company, which makes printers and copiers, that will have annual
revenue of $11 billion, and a business process outsourcing
company will have $7 billion in revenue.
The company had been trying to turn itself around, shifting
focus to software and services as corporate customers cut
printing costs and consumers moved to mobile devices.
RR Donnelley also announced a plan last year to split into
three publicly traded companies, a plan it has not yet
completed.
