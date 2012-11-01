(Corrects paragraph 8 to change reporting period to third
quarter from second quarter)
* Calls the premature filing "deeply regrettable"
* Third-quarter revenue misses analysts' estimates
* Cuts full-year revenue outlook
* Shares down 2 pct
Nov 1 Printing services provider RR Donnelley &
Sons Co, which mistakenly filed Google Inc's
earnings report ahead of schedule two weeks ago, said it has put
measures in place to prevent any such incidents in the future.
The company, whose third-quarter revenue fell more than
expected, is the top agent for handling Securities and Exchange
Commission filings and owns the EDGAR Online portal for SEC
filings, used by corporations, analysts and investors.
Chief Executive Thomas Quinlan, on a conference call with
analysts, called the incident "deeply regrettable".
"Everyone at RR Donnelley wishes it could have been undone
... We have already begun to implement additional enhancements
that will help to prevent an extremely rare incident like this
one from happening again," he said.
Filing agents such as Donnelley take paper documents and
convert them for submission to the SEC in the appropriate
format. As of mid-October, the company had handled more than
75,000 submissions this year, according to SECInfo.com.
RR Donnelley also lowered its full-year revenue forecast to
$10.1 billion-$10.2 billion from $10.4 billion-$10.5 billion.
It also said full-year adjusted earnings are likely to be at
the lower end of its forecast of $1.84 to $1.92 per share.
For the third quarter, net income fell to $71.4 million, or
39 cents per share, compared with $158 million, or 83 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 51 cents a share, above the 44
cents analysts were expecting.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $2.51 billion, missing the
analysts' average estimate of $2.58 billion.
Net sales for its U.S. Print and Related Services unit fell
6.4 percent to $1.9 billion.
Shares of the Chicago-based company were down 2 percent at
$9.78 in early morning trade on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)