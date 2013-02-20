* Borletti to make formal offer for RREEF holding
* Says will make offer with Qatari investors
* Qatari investors stepping up luxury, French investments
By Dominique Vidalon and Alexander Hübner
PARIS, Feb 20 Italian businessman Maurizio
Borletti has joined up with Qatari investors to bid for control
of Printemps, the upmarket French department store and tourist
hotspot.
Exclusive talks centre on the 70 percent stake in Printemps
owned by Deustche Bank's real estate arm RREEF, which
it has been looking to sell for months, Borletti said on
Wednesday.
A source close to the matter had said that both Borletti
Group and RREEF had nearly reached a deal with Qatar which
valued Printemps at around 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion)..
Printemps, which owns 16 stores and employs 4,000, saw
turnover rise 13 percent to 1.45 billion euros in its 2011/12
year.
While a spokeswoman for Borletti said the group planned to
formally make the offer on behalf of the Qataris, it was not
clear how RREEF's stake in Printemps would be split between the
Qataris and Borletti. "Things have not been completely defined
yet," the spokeswoman said, declining to reveal the identity of
the Qatari investors involved.
The news ends months of speculation over the future
ownership of Printemps because RREEF was keen to sell its stake,
while Borletti, who spearheaded Printemps's shift upmarket, had
told Reuters in January he wanted to hold on to the business.
Qatar, the world's wealthiest country per capita, has been
steadily building its presence in high-end retailing and
fashion.
It acquired via one of its many investment funds London's
department store Harrod's in 2010 for an estimated 1.5 billion
pounds in 2010.
Last year, the Qatari royal family acquired Italian fashion
brand Valentino for 700 million euros at the top end of
valuation multiples for the industry.
Borletti, who owns Italian department store La Rinascente,
bought Printemps together with RREEF from French retail and
luxury group PPR for 1.1 billion euros in 2006.
Since then, they have spent around 350 million euros on
renovations and moving Printemps more upscale with a wider
offering of luxury products.
Galeries Lafayette, which tried to buy Printemps in 2006 but
lost out to Borletti and RREEF, had shown interest in the
department store and even mandated a bank to prepare a bid in
recent months.
French weekly Challenges reported in December that Galeries
Lafayette was ready to pay nearly 1.6 billion euros for
Printemps, advised by HSBC, according to sources close to the
matter. Galeries Lafayette declined to comment on Wednesday.
Qatar, which owns a number of buildings on Paris jewellery
Mecca Place Vendome, has been developing closer ties with
France, having acquired football club Paris St German as well as
minority stakes in companies such as in waste and water
management group Veolia Environnement.
Qatar has also been building a bigger presence in the luxury
goods industry. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund owns 8.7 percent
of US jeweller Tiffany & Co and a stake of over of 1
percent in LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, as
well as a small stake in German sports car maker Porsche.