HONG KONG Nov 18 Asia private equity firm RRJ
Capital, founded by former Goldman Sachs dealmaker
Richard Ong, is launching an up to $1 billion real estate fund
that will mostly target investments in China, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
RRJ's new fund, which is initially seeking $500 million,
will focus on residential, retail, hospitality and care homes
for the elderly, and is expected to close in the first quarter
of next year, the person said. The fund will target a 25 percent
to 30 percent return on investment.
RRJ declined to comment and the person was not authorised to
speak to media.