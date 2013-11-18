* Fund initially seeking $500 million
* Targets include residential, retail, hospitality and
elderly care homes
* RRJ "bullish" on China economic growth and stability
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Nov 18 Asia private equity firm RRJ
Capital is launching an up to $1 billion real estate fund that
will mostly target investments in China, the firm's founder,
former Goldman Sachs dealmaker Richard Ong, told Reuters
on Monday.
RRJ's new fund, which is initially seeking $500 million,
will focus on residential, retail, hospitality and care homes
for the elderly, and is expected to close in the first quarter
of next year, Ong said. The fund will target a 25 percent to 30
percent return on investments.
Global private equity firms have stepped up their Chinese
real estate investments this year, betting the sector will
benefit from Chinese government support for housing programmes
aimed at providing affordable housing to China's urban middle
class.
Buyout firms are also ploughing more money in China as small
and mid-sized real estate firms tap alternate funding sources
due to tighter liquidity.
"We are very bullish on China's economy and expect stable,
good growth. Depending on demand, we may expand the fund to up
to $1 billion," Ong said, adding it would avoid prime office
space because the sector is more competitive and offers lower
yields.
Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group, TPG Capital
and RRJ have all completed China real estate
investments in recent months. By early November, private equity
investments in China's real estate sector had risen 53 percent
to about $1.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The growing interest from private equity firms in Chinese
real estate comes as home prices in the world's second-biggest
economy have hit record highs despite a four-year government
campaign to cool the property market. That is adding to fears of
a price bubble in the property sector..
RRJ has already invested in $150 million worth of equity and
bonds of Hong Kong-listed China property developer CIFI Holdings
Group Co Ltd.
Blackstone, the world's biggest private equity real estate
firm with $69 billion in assets under management, recently made
its largest investment in shopping malls in Asia when it agreed
to pay around $400 million to buy a stake in Chinese developer
SCP Co Ltd.
Among other deals, U.S. buyout firm Carlyle in August said
it would invest around $200 million with U.S. investment
management firm Townsend Group to buy and build 17 warehouses as
part of plans to build a logistics platform across China.
TPG invested $108.6 million in U.S.-listed China property
company Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd.