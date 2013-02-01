HONG KONG Feb 1 RRJ Capital, a Hong Kong firm
led by the Ong brothers, has raised $3.5 billion for its second
fund, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, making
it the second-largest Asia-based private equity fund ever
raised.
The Malaysia-born Ongs - Richard, formerly of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, and Charles, who worked for Temasek Holdings
Pvt Ltd and Lazard - are two of the best-known
dealmakers in Asia.
The firm has invested in U.S. energy companies FTS
International and Cheniere Energy Inc, and China biotech
firm Triplex Biosciences Company Ltd.
The fund is the second-largest Asia Pacific private equity
fund raised, after the $4.1 billion raised by Australia's
Pacific Equity Partners in 2008, according to data provider
Preqin.
The firm expects to finalise the fund in early March, after
setting out to raise $5 billion, the source said.