LONDON Feb 4 British insurer RSA has
appointed former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Stephen
Hester as its new chief executive with immediate effect,
replacing Simon Lee who quit in December.
In a statement on Tuesday, RSA said its Chairman Martin
Scicluna, who has held the role on an interim basis since Lee
departed following a run of profit warnings and a probe into
accounting issues at RSA's Irish arm, will return to his usual
role.
Hester left state-backed RBS last June after the bank's
board, pushed by Britain's finance ministry, decided it needed
new leadership to prepare it for an eventual return to private
ownership.