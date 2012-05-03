* Net written premiums up 5 percent to 2.2 bln stg
* Sees combined ratio of better than 95 pct in 2012
LONDON May 3 British insurer RSA said
it had made a good start to 2012, driven by growth in emerging
markets, particularly Latin America, and demand for household
and pet insurance in the UK.
Britain's biggest commercial insurer said its first-quarter
net written premiums had risen by 5 percent from the previous
year to 2.2 billion pounds ($3.6 billion), with all regions
delivering good growth.
Net written premiums in emerging markets rose by 20 percent
to 281 million pounds.
RSA said it expects to deliver a combined operating ratio
(COR) - claims and expenses as a percentage of sales, a key
measure of profitability for insurers -- of better than 95
percent in 2012.
It also said it expects investment income of around 500
million pounds this year.
"We have made a good start to the year, building on the
organic growth momentum generated in 2011," RSA Chief Executive
Simon Lee said in a statement on Thursday.