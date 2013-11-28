DUBLIN Nov 28 RSA's Ireland chief
executive Philip Smith resigned on Thursday, saying he had
become the "fall-guy" over an investigation into the insurer's
Irish unit.
Britain's largest general insurer is probing claims of
irregularities and accounting issues at the Irish unit going
back at least two years after an internal audit of the business
triggered a second profit warning in a week.
"I am certain that when the recent issues arose, that I
quickly became the 'fall-guy' for all issues, making it
impossible for me to achieve justice and fairness," Smith said
in an emailed statement.