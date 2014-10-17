Oct 17 RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* Will pass on insurance liabilities of 434 mln stg with their associated assets and receive a further goodwill payment of 19 million stg (not 19 stg)

* Agreement to sell entire business of Italian branches of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc and Sun Insurance Office Limited (together 'RSA Italy') to Itas Mutua

* RSA expects to recognise a gain on sale of 28 mln stg and an addition to group`s tangible net assets of approximately 8 mln stg

* Positive impact of transaction on RSA's Group IGD surplus is approximately 50 mln stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: