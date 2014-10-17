Oct 17 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* Will pass on insurance liabilities of 434 mln stg with
their associated assets and receive a further goodwill payment
of 19 million stg (not 19 stg)
* Agreement to sell entire business of Italian branches of
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc and Sun Insurance Office
Limited (together 'RSA Italy') to Itas Mutua
* RSA expects to recognise a gain on sale of 28 mln stg and
an addition to group`s tangible net assets of approximately 8
mln stg
* Positive impact of transaction on RSA's Group IGD surplus
is approximately 50 mln stg.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: