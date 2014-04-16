LONDON, April 16 The head of British insurer
RSA's UK and Western Europe business has resigned ahead of a
strategic shakeup, to take a new role at broker AJ Gallagher.
In a statement on Wednesday, RSA said Adrian Brown, who has
worked at the group for 25 years has resigned from the board but
will stay in his executive role until a successor is appointed.
He leaves to take up a new role as Executive Chairman of
Underwriting and Distribution at AJ Gallagher
RSA is in the middle of a group-wide turnaround after a
troubled 2013 marked by accounting irregularities at one of its
divisions and high levels of claims driven by extreme weather in
key markets.
"For RSA it provides the opportunity to appoint new
leadership in this key part of our business. We have an
ambitious business plan which now needs to be driven over a time
horizon that Adrian could not reasonably commit to," RSA Chief
Executive Stephen Hester said.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)