July 7 RSA Insurance Group Plc appointed Towergate Insurance's Scott Egan as group chief financial officer, replacing Richard Houghton, who announced his departure in February.

Egan will also serve as an executive director and is expected to join RSA in the fourth quarter.

He is currently interim CEO at British insurance broker Towergate, which sold itself to creditors in early February as part of a deal to slash its debt pile by nearly two-thirds.

RSA has core operations in the UK, Scandinavia, Canada, Ireland, and Latin America. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)