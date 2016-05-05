LONDON May 5 Net written premiums at insurer
RSA fell 1 percent in the first quarter from a year
earlier as a result of disposals, it said on Thursday, though
operating profits for the quarter were strong and ahead of
expectations.
The general insurer, best known in Britain for its More Than
brand, posted net written premiums at constant exchange rates of
1.575 billion pounds ($2.29 billion), following the sale of
businesses in Brazil, Colombia and Russia.
The company did not disclose its Q1 operating profits.
"The external environment is challenging, characterised by
slow growth, competition and volatile financial markets," chief
executive Stephen Hester said in a statement.
Zurich Insurance last year abandoned a 5.6 billion
pound ($8.22 billion) takeover bid for the firm.
RSA posted a 9 percent rise in tangible equity to 3.1
billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6888 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)