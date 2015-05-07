LONDON May 7 British insurance company RSA
posted a 1 percent year-on-year rise in net written
premiums in the first quarter, although it warned lower interest
rates and currency moves were hitting its business.
The company, which provides personal and commercial general
insurance, said it took in a net 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3
billion) of premium income in the three months to end-March,
with operating profit boosted by a series of disposals.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that net
attributable profits were "a little ahead of our plans and
included anticipated disposal gains". Tangible net equity during
the period was 3 billion pounds, versus 2.9 billion at year-end.
"Lower interest rates and currency moves in our key
territories continue to have adverse impacts, whilst insurance
markets remain competitive," Chief Executive Stephen Hester said
in the statement.
RSA said its preparation for the introduction of new
European solvency rules was on course and its capital ratios
were up slightly compared with the year end, in line with its
expectations.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)