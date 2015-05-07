* Net written premiums up 1 pct; profits ahead of plans
* Lower interest rates, FX moves hitting business
* Shares up 2.4 pct vs 0.7 pct drop in overall market
(Adds detail from statement, share reaction, analyst comment)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, May 7 British insurer RSA posted
a 1 percent year-on-year rise in net written premiums in the
first quarter, more than offsetting the impact of adverse
interest rate and currency moves and boosting its shares.
The company, which provides personal and commercial general
insurance, said it took in a net 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3
billion) of premium income in the three months through March,
with operating profit boosted by a series of disposals.
Those disposals, including in Singapore and Hong Kong, are
part of a recovery plan put in place by Chief Executive Stephen
Hester after he was drafted in following an accounting scandal
in Ireland and series of profit warnings.
The company, which swung to a profit in 2014, said in a
statement on Thursday net attributable profit was "a little
ahead" of its plans and included anticipated gains from
disposals.
Tangible net asset value during the period, funds available
to shareholders after intangible assets such as goodwill are
stripped out, rose 3 percent to just shy of 3 billion pounds,
boosting tangible net asset value per share to 294 pence.
"RSA made encouraging progress in Q1. Premium income
returned to modest growth. Costs are falling as planned," Hester
said in the statement, although "lower interest rates and
currency moves in our key territories continue to have adverse
impacts, whilst insurance markets remain competitive."
Shares in RSA rose 2.4 percent in early dealings against a
0.7 percent fall in the broader UK stock market.
Hester said pricing had held up well in Scandinavia, where
market conditions remained relatively stable, while pricing in
Canada was more mixed, with improved conditions in personal
household insurance offset by weakness elsewhere.
In its core UK market, meanwhile, pricing remained soft
across all major lines of business.
The company said foreign exchange movements continued to hit
its results, given sterling had risen against all its major
currency exposures.
Interest rates, meanwhile, had fallen across its major
markets, hitting the reinvestment rate on its bond portfolio,
although it said it was still on track to deliver 380 million
pounds of income in 2015.
Five-year government debt yields in Sweden and Denmark were
down 10 basis points and 30 points, respectively, in the first
quarter, while in Canada, yields fell 50 points.
The impact of reduced investment income has been raised by
other insurers during the current earnings season including
Prudential, where it contributed to a drop in new
business profit.
RSA said its preparation for new European solvency rules was
on course and capital ratios were up slightly compared with the
year end, in line with its expectations.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)