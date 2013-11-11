* RSA says issues at Irish unit go back at least two years
By Sam Cage and Chris Vellacott
DUBLIN/LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's largest general
insurer RSA is probing claims irregularities and
accounting issues at its Irish unit going back at least two
years after an internal audit of the business triggered the
group's second profit warning in a week.
Shares in the insurer tumbled 17 percent on Monday as
investors had their first opportunity to react to RSA's
disclosure late on Friday that it had uncovered "issues" at its
Irish operations and had suspended three top executives there.
Group Chief Financial Officer Richard Houghton said on
Monday the company was examining "the booking of large losses
within claims and the timing of the recognition of earned
premiums."
He added the issue dates back at least two years.
Chief Executive Simon Lee sought to reassure investors that
the company's dividend, which was cut earlier this year, was
secure, but said RSA would be more cautious about bolt-on
acquisitions.
"Clearly the hit we've taken means while our capital
positions remain strong, they are not as flexible as they were
pre-hit and we will be judicious in our approach to mergers and
acquisitions going forward," Lee told a conference call with
analysts.
The profit warning and Irish probe put Lee under pressure.
The CEO's handling of a dividend cut in February had already
upset some investors.
"It's really difficult for (the CEO) because he took over at
a time when the shares were riding high and since then there
have been a series of disappointments," said Euan Stirling,
investment director at Standard Life Investments, which holds 4
percent of RSA making it the group's fifth-largest shareholder,
speaking on the BBC's Radio 5 Live.
Another institutional shareholder who asked not to be named
said RSA's run of mishaps have made it vulnerable to a takeover
attempt by rivals.
"To have one profit warning could be seen as unfortunate. To
have two in a week begins to look like carelessness... some
potential predators might dust down their files with RSA very
much on the back foot," the investor said.
SUSPENSIONS
RSA has appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers
to review the Irish operation's financial and regulatory
processes and controls and group oversight of the division. It
has injected 100 million euros of fresh capital into it.
Lee said the investigation focused on claims irregularities
and accounting issues specific to the Irish business.
RSA has suspended the Irish unit's chief executive Philip
Smith, chief financial officer Rory O'Connor and claims director
Peter Burke pending the outcome of the review.
"No findings have been made against any individuals at this
time," RSA said last week.
Reuters has not been able to reach the three executives for
comment.
The Prudential Regulatory Authority, which regulates the RSA
Group, is in close contact with the Irish authorities and the
firm and is gathering information on how widespread the problems
are, a UK regulatory source familiar with the situation said.
A separate source familiar with developments said the
central bank in Ireland monitored RSA more closely than some of
its peers because the insurer was growing so fast after a spree
of acquisitions including online broker 123.ie.
EXTREMELY DAMAGING
The problems at the Irish unit mean that RSA's 2013
operating result will be 70 million pounds ($112 million) lower
than current market expectations.
This amounted to RSA's second profit warning within one
week. Three days earlier, the company said full year returns
would suffer after severe weather in Europe and Canada were
"materially above assumptions".
"(This) is obviously proving to be a very difficult year for
the group," Lee said, adding he expects 2014 to be better.
Ireland accounts for a relatively small part of RSA, making
up just 4 percent of group premiums last year.
The insurer's shares plunged at the open on Monday to hit
their lowest since June 2012 and were nearly 9 percent lower at
109.9 pence by 1305 GMT.
"The words 'reserving issues' and 'claims issues' strike
fear into the hearts of management, investors and regulators of
insurance companies - and not without good reason," said Eamonn
Flanagan of Shore Capital Stockbrokers.
"Mercifully, although extremely damaging for the group's
reputation and credibility in Ireland, these issues are unlikely
to topple the group."
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Evans)