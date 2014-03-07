* Previous CEO resigned saying he was "fall-guy"
* RSA issued series of profit warnings last year
DUBLIN, March 7 British insurer RSA has
appointed an experienced industry executive to head its Irish
unit, it said on Friday, as it seeks to draw a line under an
accounting scandal.
Ken Norgrove will replace Philip Smith, who resigned as
chief executive of the Irish business in November, saying he had
become the "fall-guy" in the investigation into allegations of
accounting problems.
Norgrove, who most recently ran Zurich General Insurance
Ireland and has more than 25 years experience in the
industry in Britain and Ireland, will take over from June 1,
subject to approval by the central bank.
RSA's difficulties emerged last year with a series of profit
warnings related to extreme weather in its Canadian and European
core markets and the uncovering of the accounting irregularities
in Ireland.
The accounting scandal led to the departure of a number of
senior figures including the resignations of Smith and the group
Chief Executive Simon Lee and the firing of two other executives
at the Irish unit, Rory O'Connor and Peter Burke.
Norgrove previously worked for RSA for 24 years until 2010,
during which he held various underwriting rules and became head
of renewable energy and of small and medium-sized enterprises.
He has been at Zurich since April 2011.