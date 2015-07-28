(Adds additional credit in signoff)
* Zurich spokesman says RSA would complement business
* RSA says has received no proposal from Zurich
* Zurich shares down 1.8 pct, RSA up 18 pct
By Katharina Bart and Carolyn Cohn
ZURICH/LONDON, July 28 Cash-rich Zurich
Insurance is weighing a bid for British rival RSA
which could top $8 billion, as insurers look to
diversify amid tighter regulations and toughening market
conditions.
Zurich's statement on Tuesday that it was considering a bid
drove the largest one-day gain for 23 years in the British
insurer's shares, which closed up 18 percent at 490 pence.
European Union rules due in January governing how much money
insurers must set aside to protect against market shocks have
already prompted some tie-ups.
The rules reward insurers with a breadth of geographical or
sector coverage, as this cuts their capital costs. With low
investment returns and soft insurance prices in many markets,
analysts also expect more industry consolidation.
Zurich, a 45 billion Swiss franc ($47 billion) group
offering a range of life and general insurance products, said it
was looking at a bid.
"Zurich notes the recent market speculation in relation to
RSA Insurance Group Plc and confirms that the company is
evaluating a potential offer," it said, adding there was no
assurance any offer will be made.
RSA, best known for its More Than home and motor insurance
brand, said it had held no talks with Zurich and received no
proposal.
The Financial Times said Zurich was considering a bid
valuing RSA at 5.5 billion pounds ($8.6 billion), or 550p a
share. Barclays analysts said Zurich had around $3 billion in
surplus cash and could take on debt of up to $5 billion.
"RSA has many strengths that would complement our business,"
a Zurich spokesman said. "RSA is very clearly strong in Britain
but also in Scandinavia and Canada. And they have business in
Latin America, a market which we want to expand."
RSA shares stuck well below the reported 550p offer price,
with analysts saying this reflected uncertainty a deal would
take place. Zurich shares fell 1.8 percent on concern that a
deal would cut chances of cash being returned to shareholders.
Zurich had said in May it had $3 billion in extra capital it
would either hand back to its owners or spend on acquisitions by
the end of next year.
After multiple profit warnings, triggered in part by an
accounting scandal in Ireland, RSA hired former RBS boss Stephen
Hester last year to lead its recovery. The company swung to a
profit in 2014.
DEAL VALUE
A tie-up between Zurich and RSA would follow several big
insurance deals. Swiss group ACE bought upmarket
property insurer Chubb Corp this month in a $28 billion
deal to get access to wealthy clients.
Analysts said Zurich and RSA would be a good fit but there
could be counter-offers. "AXA or a number of other U.S. and
European insurers could be interested," said Barrie Cornes at
Panmure Gordon. "RSA is now effectively in play."
French insurer AXA said it did not comment on
market rumours.
In its most recent results, RSA posted a 1 percent rise in
net written premiums and said profits were ahead of plan,
boosted by disposals. It was also weighing a possible sale of
its Latin American business, a source told Reuters earlier this
year.
However, RSA is battling a competitive UK insurance market
and has struggled to boost investment income in the current
low-interest rate environment. Its largest shareholder is
activist investor Cevian Capital, with 13 percent.
Canaccord Genuity analysts said 550p a share would be a
"fair offer" and noted the purchase would give Zurich a leading
position in Britain. RBC analysts said RSA's Scandinavian
presence was particularly attractive.
Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said an outright sale
of RSA was preferable to a possible breakup, given concern any
partial sale could see money diverted to plug a pension deficit.
Barclays analysts said RSA had a pension deficit of around
500 million pounds, while Zurich itself has a UK scheme deficit
of around $2 billion, "so Zurich has significant experience of
managing UK pension issues."
($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.6424 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich, Simon Jessop in
London and Leigh Thomas in Paris; Writing by Sinead Cruise;
Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)