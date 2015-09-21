(Adds editing credit in signoff)
* Zurich plans review of general insurance business
* Says remains on lookout for acquisitions, reiterates
targets
* RSA reports positive summer trading, shares nosedive
(Adds background, share prices, analyst reaction)
By John Miller and Carolyn Cohn
ZURICH/LONDON, Sept 21 Zurich Insurance
abandoned its proposed 5.6 billion pound ($8.7
billion) bid for Britain's RSA on Monday, after
forecasting a $200 million third-quarter loss largely due to the
devastating explosions at the Chinese port of Tianjin.
A day before a bid deadline under British takeover rules,
Zurich said it would conduct a review to improve the performance
of its general insurance business, instead of taking over its
London-listed rival, sending RSA shares down by as much 23
percent.
RSA, which is pursuing a turnaround strategy under former
Royal Bank of Scotland boss Stephen Hester, said Zurich
had found nothing untoward in its "due diligence" checks on its
books that would have thwarted a deal on the 550 pence per share
terms proposed on Aug. 25.
RSA, best known in Britain for its MoreThan insurance brand,
also said its July and August trading had been positive, but its
shares were trading at 404p at 0813 GMT, 8 percent below their
closing price the day before Zurich said it was weighing a
bid.
Zurich, whose shares were down 1.6 percent at 257.8 francs
by 0813 GMT, announced aggregate losses of around $275 million
from the massive explosions at a container storage station in
Tianjin last month. It said the final cost was uncertain but it
did not expect a significant rise in claims.
The Swiss insurer also said recently completed reserve
reviews indicated a likely negative impact of around $300
million in the third quarter for U.S. auto liability and other
lines of business.
"Given the deterioration in profitability ... General
Insurance CEO Kristof Terryn is conducting an in-depth review of
the business," Zurich said in a statement.
ON THE LOOKOUT
A spokeswoman for the company said it remained on the
lookout for acquisitions and a sale of its general insurance
business was not an option, as a large part of those operations
remained profitable.
The company is likely to hit the lower end of its mid-term
targets for a 12 to 14 percent after-tax return on equity from
operating profit for 2014-2016, the spokeswoman added.
RSA, which swung into profit last year following losses in
2013 and posted above-forecast results in the first half, had
stressed it had not put itself up for sale and was confident on
its prospects.
Tougher regulation and hefty competition in the insurance
sector, including from non-traditional providers, have
encouraged a number of insurance tie-ups.
But analysts were doubtful other bidders would come forward
to buy RSA, after European rivals Allianz and AXA
, which like Zurich offer both life and general
insurance, had indicated they were not interested.
RSA shareholders had welcomed the proposed offer, but some
Zurich investors had said they would prefer the cash-rich
insurer to give money back.
Activist investor Cevian Capital, RSA's largest shareholder
with a 13 percent stake, declined comment.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and Oliver
Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)