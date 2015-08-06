* Pre-tax profit 288 mln pounds, above forecast
* Doesn't comment on potential Zurich offer
* Reinstates interim dividend at 3.5 pence
(Adds detail)
LONDON, Aug 6 British insurer RSA,
subject of a potential takeover bid by Swiss rival Zurich
Insurance, on Thursday posted forecast beating pretax
profit of 288 million pounds ($450 million), helped by benign
weather conditions.
Zurich has said it is weighing a potential cash bid for RSA,
expected to top $8 billion, but earlier on Thursday said it did
not want to overpay.
RSA's pretax profit for the six months to June 30 beat a
company supplied consensus forecast for 235 million pounds, and
compares with 69 million pounds in the first half of 2014 and
275 million pounds for the whole of 2014.
RSA said in a trading statement that large losses from
volatile weather conditions were "slightly better than planned
levels overall".
It said cost reductions were ahead of plans. It added losses
were coming down in its Irish unit, which suffered in 2013 from
an accounting scandal, but said that some uncertainty remained.
RSA reinstated its interim dividend at 3.5 pence a share,
against a forecast 3.4 pence.
It said it remained confident in meeting its medium-term
performance targets, including underlying return on tangible
equity of 12-15 percent by 2017, adding that it "will strive to
do better still".
RSA, which is undergoing a turnaround under ex-RBS boss
Stephen Hester, said it hoped by year-end to have "substantially
completed" its restructuring and disposals.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)