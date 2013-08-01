* Pre tax profit 250 mln stg
* Operating result 339 mln stg
* EPS 5 pence
LONDON, Aug 1 British commercial insurer RSA
said it is on track to meet performance targets for 2013
after payouts stemming from extreme weather Canada earlier this
year knocked first half earnings.
In half year results released on Thursday, Chief Executive
Simon Lee said the group remains on track to achieve a combined
operating ratio (COR) - costs and claims as a percentage of
revenues, a key profit indicator - of 95 percent for the full
year.
The COR for the first half was 94.2 percent and RSA, best
known in Britain for its More Than home and motor insurance
business, said the extreme weather in Alberta cost the firm 48
million pounds.
RSA said its operating result for the first half was 339
million pounds, falling short of the 341 million pounds
predicted by analysts polled by the company.
The group added that the impact of bad weather in Canada has
continued into the second half year on account of floods in
Toronto.
It also highlighted an "unusual level" of losses in its
Scandinavian business concentrated in Swedish property and
renewable energy, but added the region remains attractive.
"Assuming a normal pattern of weather losses in the second
half we remain on track to meet our full year expectations," the
company said.
RSA said it will pay an interim dividend of 2.28 pence,
below last year's 3.41 pence.