LONDON, Nov 6 British insurer RSA said premiums had fallen this year because of soft markets and its focus on areas offering higher returns as the company works to turn around its business under new Chief Executive Stephen Hester.

RSA, best known for its More Than home and motor insurance brand, unveiled a 244 million pound ($390 million) loss last year. Simon Lee quit as chief executive after the firm was hit by a series of weather-related claims and an accounting scandal at its Irish unit.

Under former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Hester, RSA set out plans earlier this year to raise up to 1.6 billion pounds in capital, tapping shareholders for nearly half and scooping up the rest from disposals and money saved by scrapping its dividend.

Net written premiums of 5.7 billion pounds for the first nine months were down 9 percent on a year earlier on a constant currency basis, the company said in a trading statement on Thursday.

Competitive markets and low bond yields were putting additional pressure on the company's performance, Hester told reporters on a conference call.

"The insurance markets are reasonably soft, most people are reporting declines in topline income...interest income is also nudging downwards as bond rates are going downwards," he said.

Hester reiterated that the company planned to pay a dividend next year.

"We obviously will restart at a modest level and rebuild over time."

Tangible equity, the company's measure of net assets, rose to 2.9 billion pounds in the third quarter from 2.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Announced disposal proceeds for the year to date to end-September were 740 million pounds and further disposals are targeted over the next 12 months, RSA said.

The firm's sell-off has included businesses in Asia, central Europe and Italy, with future disposals focusing on emerging markets other than Latin America.

Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, said the statement showed "good progress at the strategic level, especially with disposals, but continuing issues at the operational level, arising from a mixture of loss events, market conditions and reserve movements".

He reiterated his "hold" recommendation on the stock.

RSA's shares fell nearly 1 percent, before trimming losses to 481.5 pence at 0822 GMT, down half a percent.

RSA's shares have risen nearly 20 percent this year, outperforming the FTSE index and the firm's insurance peers. But they have only recouped around half of last year's losses. (1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar/Keith Weir)