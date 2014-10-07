LONDON Oct 7 Insurance company RSA said on Tuesday it had appointed William McDonnell as group chief risk officer with effect from Dec. 1, 2014.

McDonnell will replace David Weymouth, who retires in May 2015, RSA said in a statement.

McDonnell, who will report to chief executive Stephen Hester, has worked at RSA for eight years, most recently as group risk director, RSA said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)