Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
LONDON Oct 7 Insurance company RSA said on Tuesday it had appointed William McDonnell as group chief risk officer with effect from Dec. 1, 2014.
McDonnell will replace David Weymouth, who retires in May 2015, RSA said in a statement.
McDonnell, who will report to chief executive Stephen Hester, has worked at RSA for eight years, most recently as group risk director, RSA said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
RABAT, April 20 The Moroccan central bank's initial stage in a programme to liberalise the dirham currency will start in the second half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.