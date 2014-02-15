BRIEF-Hulic Reit to take out 1.46 bln yen loan to fund property acquisition
* Says it will take out a loan of 1.46 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to acquire property, on April 28
LONDON Feb 15 British insurer RSA is sounding out institutional investors to raise as much as 350 million pounds ($585.59 million) in a emergency share placing that would allow it to avoid a rights issue, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said Stephen Hester - the former RBS chief who was hired to lead the RSA earlier this month - had approached top institutional investors to win their support for the "quick and easy" route of a share placing.
The newspaper said he was seriously considering the option of raising up to 10 percent of RSA's equity through a placing, although no decision had yet been taken. It added a full rights issue was still possible and RSA was also looking at disposals.
A spokeswoman for the insurer declined to comment on what she called a "speculative" story. "The review is ongoing, we'll announce the outcome of that on Feb. 27," she said.
RSA is reeling from an accounting scandal at its Irish division that left a 200 million pound hole in its finances. The company previously has said it was considering all options to raise capital that could include the sale of business units.
BEIJING, April 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.1 percent to 231.9 trillion yuan ($33.68 trillion) as of end-March compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Tuesday.